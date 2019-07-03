3-Jul-2019 10:03 AM
Delta Air Lines releases investor guidance for 2Q2019
Delta Air Lines released (02-Jul-2019) its investor guidance for 2Q2019. The carrier expects a strong 2Q2019, with margin expansion and more than USD1.5 billion in free cash flow. Guidance as follows:
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share: USD2.25 to USD2.35;
- Adjusted pre tax margin: Up 15% to 16%;
- Adjusted total revenue: Up 8% to 8.5%, year-on-year;
- Adjusted TRASM: Up approximately 3.5%;
- System capacity: Up 4.7%;
- CASM excluding fuel: Up 1% to 2%;
- Adjusted average fuel price per gallon: USD2.07 to USD2.12;
- Profit sharing expense: USD500 million to USD525 million;
- Ancillary businesses expense: USD250 million to USD300 million;
- Third party refinery sales: USD20 to USD30 million;
- Adjusted non operating expense: USD125 to USD175 million;
- Tax rate: 23% to 24%;
- Diluted share count: Approximately 652 million. [more - original PR]