3-Jul-2019 10:03 AM

Delta Air Lines releases investor guidance for 2Q2019

Delta Air Lines released (02-Jul-2019) its investor guidance for 2Q2019. The carrier expects a strong 2Q2019, with margin expansion and more than USD1.5 billion in free cash flow. Guidance as follows:

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: USD2.25 to USD2.35;
  • Adjusted pre tax margin: Up 15% to 16%;
  • Adjusted total revenue: Up 8% to 8.5%, year-on-year;
  • Adjusted TRASM: Up approximately 3.5%;
  • System capacity: Up 4.7%;
  • CASM excluding fuel: Up 1% to 2%;
  • Adjusted average fuel price per gallon: USD2.07 to USD2.12;
  • Profit sharing expense: USD500 million to USD525 million;
  • Ancillary businesses expense: USD250 million to USD300 million;
  • Third party refinery sales: USD20 to USD30 million;
  • Adjusted non operating expense: USD125 to USD175 million;
  • Tax rate: 23% to 24%;
  • Diluted share count: Approximately 652 million. [more - original PR]

