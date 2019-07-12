Delta Air Lines records USD12.5bn in operating revenue for 2Q2019, achieves record revenue day

Delta Air Lines reported (11-Jul-2019) adjusted operating revenue of USD12.5 billion for 2Q2019, a USD775 million increase (+6.5% year-on-year). The increase was primarily attributed to improvements within the company and a 10% increase in premium ticket revenue and a double digit percentage increase in loyalty and third party maintenance revenue. Cargo revenue dropped 17% due to lower volumes and yield, while other revenue decreased by USD24 million as loyalty and third party maintenance growth was offset by USD176 million lower third party refinery sales. Delta Air Lines president Glen Hauenstein stated demand for the carrier's passenger focused product and service "has never been stronger", adding the airline achieved its highest revenue day on record on 07-Jul-2019. [more - original PR]