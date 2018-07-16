Become a CAPA Member
16-Jul-2018 4:26 PM

Delta Air Lines: Record revenues offset higher fuel prices in 2Q0218

Delta Air Lines stated (12-Jul-2018) record revenues partially offset the approximately USD600 million impact of higher fuel prices in 2Q2018. CEO Ed Bastian noted the airline expects a USD2 billion higher fuel bill for 2018 and forecast FY2018 earnings to range from USD5.35 to USD5.70 per share. He added: "With strong revenue momentum, an improving cost trajectory, and a reduction of 50-100 bps of underperforming capacity from our fall schedule, we have positioned Delta to return to margin expansion by year end". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

