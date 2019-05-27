27-May-2019 10:12 AM
Delta Air Lines receives first A330-900neo
Airbus delivered (24-May-2019) the first of 35 A330-900neo aircraft to Delta Air Lines. The aircraft, including other A330-900neo aircraft yet to be delivered, will be configured with 29 business class suites, 28 premium economy seats, 56 economy with extra leg room seats and 168 standard economy seats. Delta's A330-900neos will be initially based at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, operating services to Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo Narita. [more - original PR]