29-Oct-2018 7:34 AM

Delta Air Lines receives first A220-100

Delta Air Lines received (26-Oct-2018) its first A220-100 aircraft on 26-Oct-2018. Delta is the first North American airline to receive the aircraft, with operations expected to commence from New York LaGuardia Airport to Boston Logan International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from 31-Jan-2019. The airline seeks to replace 20% of its older aircraft by 2020 as part of its fleet modernisation programme. Delta Air Lines CEO Edward H Bastian stated: "The A220 will serve as the cornerstone of our future domestic growth". According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Delta has 74 A220-100 aircraft on order. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

