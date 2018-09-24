Delta Air Lines reaches NDC standard 18.1

Delta Air Lines reached (21-Sep-2018) level 3 certification on IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) standard 18.1. Virgin Atlantic Airways and Delta are the first global airline partnership to receive the certification, as previously reported by CAPA. Virgin Atlantic Airways SVP of revenue management, digital and distribution David Geer stated NDC is an important part of their distribution strategy. He noted Virgin has seen a "step change in the amount of product choice over the last few years, along with a significant improvement in booking experiences", but added "it's clear these offerings are not always reflected across all booking channels". [more - original PR]