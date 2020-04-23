23-Apr-2020 1:02 PM
Delta Air Lines raises USD5.4bn in capital, reduces capex by more than USD3bn
Delta Air Lines announced (22-Apr-2020) it has taken the following measures to increase liquidity and preserve cash:
- Suspended shareholder returns, stock repurchase programme and future dividend payments;
- Raised USD5.4bn in capital since early Mar-2020 by securing USD3.0 billion in a secured term loan, closing USD1.2 billion in aircraft sale leasebacks, issuing USD1.1 billion in AA, A and B tranches of 2020-1 enhanced equipment trust certificates and funding USD150 million in private aircraft mortgages;
- Drew down USD3 billion from revolving credit facilities;
- Reduced planned capital expenditures by more than USD3 billion by optimising delivery timings of future aircraft and deferring aircraft mods, IT initiatives and ground equipment changes;
- Extended payment terms with airports, vendors and lessors. [more - original PR]