Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Apr-2020 1:02 PM

Delta Air Lines raises USD5.4bn in capital, reduces capex by more than USD3bn

Delta Air Lines announced (22-Apr-2020) it has taken the following measures to increase liquidity and preserve cash:

  • Suspended shareholder returns, stock repurchase programme and future dividend payments;
  • Raised USD5.4bn in capital since early Mar-2020 by securing USD3.0 billion in a secured term loan, closing USD1.2 billion in aircraft sale leasebacks, issuing USD1.1 billion in AA, A and B tranches of 2020-1 enhanced equipment trust certificates and funding USD150 million in private aircraft mortgages;
  • Drew down USD3 billion from revolving credit facilities;
  • Reduced planned capital expenditures by more than USD3 billion by optimising delivery timings of future aircraft and deferring aircraft mods, IT initiatives and ground equipment changes;
  • Extended payment terms with airports, vendors and lessors. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More