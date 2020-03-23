Delta Air Lines projects 80% drop in 2Q2020 revenue

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, in a memo, stated (20-Mar-2020) the airline now projects revenue will fall by USD10 billion in 2Q2020, down 80% year-on-year. "It's also clear, given the underlying damage the virus has created to the overall economy, that demand recovery will take an extended period once the virus is contained", he noted, warning that "despite all the self-help measures we are taking, we are currently burning roughly USD50 million in cash each day". Mr Bastian said Delta is continuing to work with the US President and Congress, and also argued against "some critics" who "have argued that the airlines have not been good stewards of our money during our profitable years". He stated the carrier's philosophy is to "put 50% of our operating cash flow back into our business by investing in our people and our customers, use 30% to pay down debt, and return 20% to our owners". [more - original PR]