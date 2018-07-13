13-Jul-2018 8:47 AM
Delta Air Lines profits decline in 2Q2018 and 1H2018 as fuel costs increase
Delta Air Lines reported (12-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD11,775 million, +10% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD10,546 million, +8%;
- Cargo: USD223 million, +19%;
- Ancillary: USD1006 million, +27%;
- Total operating costs: USD10,095 million, +15%;
- Labour: USD2668 million, +6%;
- Fuel: USD2341 million, +39%;
- Operating profit: USD1680 million, -15%;
- Net profit: USD1025 million, -14%;
- Passenger yield: USD 17.75 cents, +4.6%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 15.39 cents, +4.4%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 17.19 cents, +5.9%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 14.73 cents, +11.3%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD21,743 million, +10%;
- Passenger: USD19,311 million, +8%;
- Cargo: USD425 million, +21%;
- Ancillary: USD1042 million, +65%;
- Total operating costs: USD19,223 million, +14%;
- Labour: USD5252 million, +7%;
- Fuel: USD4195 million, +32%;
- Operating profit: USD2520 million, -15%;
- Net profit: USD1572 million, -10%;
- Passenger yield: USD 17.77 cents, +4.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 15.09 cents, +4.4%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 16.99 cents, +6.3%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 15.02 cents, +10.5%;
- Total assets: USD55,796 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1885 million;
- Total liabilities: USD42,940 million. [more - original PR]
