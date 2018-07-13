Become a CAPA Member
13-Jul-2018 8:47 AM

Delta Air Lines profits decline in 2Q2018 and 1H2018 as fuel costs increase

Delta Air Lines reported (12-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD11,775 million, +10% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD10,546 million, +8%;
      • Cargo: USD223 million, +19%;
      • Ancillary: USD1006 million, +27%;
    • Total operating costs: USD10,095 million, +15%;
      • Labour: USD2668 million, +6%;
      • Fuel: USD2341 million, +39%;
    • Operating profit: USD1680 million, -15%;
    • Net profit: USD1025 million, -14%;
    • Passenger yield: USD 17.75 cents, +4.6%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 15.39 cents, +4.4%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 17.19 cents, +5.9%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 14.73 cents, +11.3%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD21,743 million, +10%;
      • Passenger: USD19,311 million, +8%;
      • Cargo: USD425 million, +21%;
      • Ancillary: USD1042 million, +65%;
    • Total operating costs: USD19,223 million, +14%;
      • Labour: USD5252 million, +7%;
      • Fuel: USD4195 million, +32%;
    • Operating profit: USD2520 million, -15%;
    • Net profit: USD1572 million, -10%;
    • Passenger yield: USD 17.77 cents, +4.5%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 15.09 cents, +4.4%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 16.99 cents, +6.3%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 15.02 cents, +10.5%;
    • Total assets: USD55,796 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1885 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD42,940 million. [more - original PR]

