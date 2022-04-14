Delta Air Lines president: Carrier is 'well positioned' to capitalise on strong travel demand

Delta Air Lines president Glen Hauenstein stated (13-Apr-2022) the carrier is "well-positioned to capitalise on robust consumer demand and an accelerating return of business and international travel". Mr Hauenstein added Delta's brand strength "has never been more evident", citing "record-setting performance for co-brand card acquisitions, co-brand spend and SkyMiles acquisitions" in Mar-2022. Delta recorded adjusted operating revenue of USD8.2 billion for 1Q20222, down 21% from 1Q2019. [more - original PR]