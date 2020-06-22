Delta Air Lines prepares for 'slow and choppy' recovery, saves USD700m in labour costs

Delta Air Lines announced (19-Jun-2020) it expects to hold more than USD15 billion in liquidity by the end of Jun-2020, and USD10 billion in liquidity and breakeven cash burn by the end of 2020. The carrier has raised more than USD14 billion since early Mar-2020, through such means as drawing down USD3 billion from existing revolving credit facilities and receiving USD3.8 billion in CARES Act funding. Delta anticipates capacity reductions of more than 85% year-on-year for 2Q2020, as well as a total expense decline of approximately 55%. Labour savings of USD700 million have been made in 2Q2020, due to reduced work schedules and voluntary leave and reduced contractor and discretionary spending. Additional fleet retirements are also being considered, and non essential maintenance is being reduced. Delta is preparing for "slow and choppy" recovery, as it expects domestic travel will improve by three to six months ahead of international travel and revenue recovery may take up to two to three years. [more - original PR]