9-Sep-2021 5:57 AM

Delta Air Lines: Pre-flight COVID testing will reduce risk of infection

Delta Air Lines reported (08-Sep-2021) the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while travelling after all passengers test negative 72 hours in advance of flying is less than 0.1%. This is according to a study on Delta's COVID-tested flight corridors between New York-JFK, Atlanta and Rome. The peer reviewed study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings showed a single COVID molecular test performed within 72 hours of departure could decrease the rate of people actively infected onboard, to a level that is significantly below active community infection rates. [more - original PR]

