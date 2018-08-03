Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Aug-2018 8:48 AM

Delta Air Lines pax traffic up 4% in Jul-2018, domestic pax traffic up 6%

Delta Air Lines reported (02-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 18.3 million, +3.9% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +4.0%;
    • Domestic: +6.2%;
    • International: +0.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 88.6%, +0.5ppt;
    • Domestic: 88.4%, +0.6ppt;
    • International: 89.0%, +0.4pt;
      • Latin America: 90.0%, -1.3ppts;
      • Atlantic: 88.9%, +0.9ppt;
      • Pacific: 88.6%, +0.6ppt.
  • Cargo traffic (FTMs): -1.2%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More