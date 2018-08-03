3-Aug-2018 8:48 AM
Delta Air Lines pax traffic up 4% in Jul-2018, domestic pax traffic up 6%
Delta Air Lines reported (02-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 18.3 million, +3.9% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +4.0%;
- Domestic: +6.2%;
- International: +0.8%;
- Atlantic: +3.3%;
- Pacific: -1.8%;
- Latin America: -2.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 88.6%, +0.5ppt;
- Domestic: 88.4%, +0.6ppt;
- International: 89.0%, +0.4pt;
- Latin America: 90.0%, -1.3ppts;
- Atlantic: 88.9%, +0.9ppt;
- Pacific: 88.6%, +0.6ppt.
- Cargo traffic (FTMs): -1.2%. [more - original PR]