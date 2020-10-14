14-Oct-2020 4:11 PM
Delta Air Lines outlines measures to 'accelerate' into recovery, including fleet retirement strategy
Delta Air Lines announced (13-Oct-2020) a number of measures to "accelerate into a post-COVID recovery", including the following:
- Avoided involuntary furloughs for ground and flight attendant staff, via voluntary separation and early retirement programmes, voluntary unpaid leave, job sharing and other actions;
- Launched 'Stop the Spread. Save Lives.' campaign to bring attention to six core health actions, including social distancing and mask wearing;
- Providing free COVID-19 testing and flu shots for US employees;
- Refunded approximately USD2.8 billion to passengers year to date;
- Restructuring Airbus and Bombardier CRJ order books to better match deliveries with network and financial needs, which in turn will reduce aircraft purchase commitments by more than USD2 billion in 2020 and more than USD5 billion until 2022;
- Accelerated fleet simplification strategy, with plans to accelerate retirements of nearly 400 aircraft by 2025, which will include more than 200 aircraft in 2020. [more - original PR]