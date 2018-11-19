Delta Air Lines orders 10 A330-900neo aircraft

Delta Air Lines ordered (16-Nov-2018) 10 A330-900neo aircraft in an agreement with Rolls-Royce and Airbus, increasing its order for the aircraft type from 25 to 35. Delta Air Lines senior EVP and COO Gil West said the order will ensure Delta's near to medium term widebody needs are "taken care of", allowing the drive of "strategic, measured international growth". Ms West noted the changes are consistent with the airline's philosophy of investing 50% of operating cash flow back into the company. Delta will be the first US airline to operate the A330-900neo. The aircraft will be the first to feature all Delta cabins, including 'Delta One' suites, 'Delta Premium Select', 'Delta Comfort+' and 'Main Cabin'. The A330-900neo will be Delta's first aircraft equipped with memory foam cushions, as well as its first widebody aircraft equipped with a wireless IFE system in every seat. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]