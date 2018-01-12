Loading
12-Jan-2018 4:00 PM

Delta Air Lines operating profit up 17% in 4Q2017, USD6.1bn operating profit in 2017

Delta Air Lines reported (11-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD10,245 million, +8% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD8501 million, +7%;
      • Cargo: USD200 million, +14%;
    • Total operating costs: USD9052 million, +7%;
      • Labour: USD2632 million, -8%;
      • Fuel: USD1526 million, +21%;
    • Operating profit: USD1193 million, +17%;
    • Net profit: USD572 million, -8%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.4%;
    • Passenger load factor: 85.2%, +0.1 ppt;
    • Passenger yield: USD 16.61 cents, +4.1%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 14.15 cents, +4.2%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 17.06 ents, +5.9%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 15.07 cents, +4.9%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD41,244 million, +4%;
      • Passenger: USD34,819 million, +3%;
      • Cargo: USD729 million, +9%;
    • Total operating costs: USD35,130 million, +7%;
      • Labour: USD10,436 million, +4%;
      • Fuel: USD5733 million, +12%;
    • Operating profit: USD6114 million, -12%;
    • Net profit: USD3577 million, -18%;
    • Passenger traffic: +2.2%;
    • Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.0 ppt;
    • Passenger yield: USD 15.99 cents, +0.9%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.69 cents, +2.1%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 16.22 cents, +3.0%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.81 cents, +6.4%;
    • Total assets: USD53,298 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1814 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD39,409 million. [more - original PR]

