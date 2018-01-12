Delta Air Lines operating profit up 17% in 4Q2017, USD6.1bn operating profit in 2017

Delta Air Lines reported (11-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD10,245 million, +8% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD8501 million, +7%;
- Cargo: USD200 million, +14%;
- Total operating costs: USD9052 million, +7%;
- Labour: USD2632 million, -8%;
- Fuel: USD1526 million, +21%;
- Operating profit: USD1193 million, +17%;
- Net profit: USD572 million, -8%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.2%, +0.1 ppt;
- Passenger yield: USD 16.61 cents, +4.1%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 14.15 cents, +4.2%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 17.06 ents, +5.9%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 15.07 cents, +4.9%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD41,244 million, +4%;
- Passenger: USD34,819 million, +3%;
- Cargo: USD729 million, +9%;
- Total operating costs: USD35,130 million, +7%;
- Labour: USD10,436 million, +4%;
- Fuel: USD5733 million, +12%;
- Operating profit: USD6114 million, -12%;
- Net profit: USD3577 million, -18%;
- Passenger traffic: +2.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.0 ppt;
- Passenger yield: USD 15.99 cents, +0.9%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.69 cents, +2.1%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 16.22 cents, +3.0%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.81 cents, +6.4%;
- Total assets: USD53,298 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1814 million;
- Total liabilities: USD39,409 million. [more - original PR]
