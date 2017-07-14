Delta Air Lines operating profit down but unit revenue increase for first time in 2.5yrs in 2Q2017

Delta Air Lines reported (13-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD10,791 million, +3% year-on-year; Mainline passenger: USD7699 million, +3%; Regional passenger: USD1532 million, +2%; Cargo: USD183 million, +11%; Total operating costs: USD8763 million, +9%; Labour: USD2616 million, +9%; Fuel: USD1448 million, +18%; Operating profit: USD2028 million, -16%; Net profit: USD1224 million, -21%; Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.1%; Passenger load factor: 86.9%, +1.4ppt; Passenger yield: USD 16.03 cents, +0.8%; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.94 cents, +2.5%; Total revenue per ASM: USD 16.29 cents, +2.9%; Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.23 cents, +8.8%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD19,939 million, +1%; Mainline passenger: USD14,103 million, +1%; Regional passenger: USD2816 million, stable; Total operating costs: USD16,858 million, +7%; Labour: USD5089 million, +8%; Fuel: USD2688 million, +9%; Operating profit: USD3081 million, -22%; Net profit: USD1827 million, -27%; Passenger traffic (RPMs): +1.3%; Passenger load factor: 85.0%, +1.1ppt; Passenger yield: USD 16.03 cents, -0.2%; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.63 cents, +1.1%; Total revenue per ASM: USD 16.07 cents, +1.3%; Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.58 cents, +7.1%; Total assets: USD51,815 million; Cash and cash equivalents: USD2241 million; Total liabilities: USD38,336 million. [more - original PR][more - original PR - Form 10Q]



Delta: “While 2017 is a transition period for Delta, we are encouraged by the improvement in unit revenues, leading to increasing conviction in our ability to expand margins as we move through the back half of the year", Ed Bastian, CEO. Source: Company statement, 13-Jul-2017.