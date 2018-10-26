Delta Air Lines launches 'Propel Pilot Career Path Program' as pilot workforce approaches retirement

Delta Air Lines announced (25-Oct-2018) the launch of its 'Propel Pilot Career Path Program', designed to identify, select and develop new pilots. Qualified 'Propel Company Path' participants will be able to apply for a fixed-rate or variable rate private student loan from Wells Fargo Bank to assist with the costs of flight training. Any pilots participating in the programme will be required to meet all qualification requirements and testing aspects of Delta's pilot hiring model. The airline plans to hire more than 8000 pilots over the next 10 years, with half the airline's pilot workforce approaching mandatory retirement age. [more - original PR]