Delta Air Lines is 'mindful' of rising jet fuel prices: CEO

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated (Jan-2018) the carrier is "mindful" of rising jet fuel prices going into 2018, noting fuel expenses increased by USD350 million in 4Q2017 and current market prices are 30% higher year-on-year. Mr Bastian said it will "take time" for Delta's recalibrate and recover costs through its revenues, even though "higher fuel prices help create greater stability for the industry over the long run". The carrier is "well positioned" to address the higher fuel environment, Mr Bastian said, due to a solid demand environment, economic backdrop and business flexibility. [more - original PR]