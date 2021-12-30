Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Dec-2021 8:37 AM

Delta Air Lines extends lease for technical operations centre at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Intl

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Delta Air Lines announced (29-Dec-2021) the carrier has extended its lease agreement to keep its technical operations centre in Atlanta for another 30 years. The 200 acre campus at the airport employs approximately 7000 people, providing MRO services to Delta's 850 aircraft fleet, as well as to engines and aircraft of its customers. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More