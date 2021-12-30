30-Dec-2021 8:37 AM
Delta Air Lines extends lease for technical operations centre at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Intl
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Delta Air Lines announced (29-Dec-2021) the carrier has extended its lease agreement to keep its technical operations centre in Atlanta for another 30 years. The 200 acre campus at the airport employs approximately 7000 people, providing MRO services to Delta's 850 aircraft fleet, as well as to engines and aircraft of its customers. [more - original PR]