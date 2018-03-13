Delta Air Lines expects to report solid performance for 4Q2018, driven by revenue momentum

Delta Air Lines stated (13-Mar-2018) it expects a solid performance in 1Q2018, driven by better than expected revenue momentum across all geographic regions and an improving cost trajectory. Delta projects a positive outlook for 2018 with "revenue driven earnings growth", operations and customer satisfaction and a "further upside" in fleet, tax reform and partnerships. The carrier anticipates a pre-tax margin of 6.5% to 7.5% for the quarter, with total unit revenue projected to increase 4% to 5%. Fuel prices are expected to range from USD2.00 to USD2.05, while system capacity is expected to increase up to 3% year-on-year. Revenue and demand "remains solid" with improvements in both leisure and business. [more - original PR]