Loading
14-Mar-2018 8:52 AM

Delta Air Lines expects to report solid performance for 4Q2018, driven by revenue momentum

Delta Air Lines stated (13-Mar-2018) it expects a solid performance in 1Q2018, driven by better than expected revenue momentum across all geographic regions and an improving cost trajectory. Delta projects a positive outlook for 2018 with "revenue driven earnings growth", operations and customer satisfaction and a "further upside" in fleet, tax reform and partnerships. The carrier anticipates a pre-tax margin of 6.5% to 7.5% for the quarter, with total unit revenue projected to increase 4% to 5%. Fuel prices are expected to range from USD2.00 to USD2.05, while system capacity is expected to increase up to 3% year-on-year. Revenue and demand "remains solid" with improvements in both leisure and business. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More