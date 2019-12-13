Become a CAPA Member
13-Dec-2019 8:04 AM

Delta Air Lines expects 4% to 6% top line growth in 2020

Delta Air Lines CFO Paul Jacobson reported (12-Dec-2019) the carrier expects to "maintain our margins while delivering another year of USD4 billion in free cash flow" in 2020. He noted the carrier will "continue to deploy capital to reinvest in the business" and is "committed to returning 70% of free cash flow to our owners". Financial targets for 2020 include USD6.75 to USD7.75 in diluted earnings per share and 4% to 6% top line growth. [more - original PR]

