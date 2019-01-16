16-Jan-2019 2:49 PM
Delta Air Lines expects 1Q2019 adjusted revenue growth of 4% to 6%
Delta Air Lines reported (15-Jan-2019) it expects adjusted revenue growth between 4% to 6% in 1Q2019, as well as non fuel unit cost growth below inflation. Delta Air Lines president Glen Hauenstein stated: "Our March quarter adjusted unit revenue growth is expected to be flat to up 2% including impacts from the timing of Easter, increasing currency headwinds, and the ongoing government shutdown". [more - original PR]