Delta Air Lines: Domestic markets are 'key' to driving further revenue momentum

Delta Air Lines stated (11-May-2017) domestic markets are "key" to driving further revenue momentum, particularly as two-thirds of its revenue is derived from the entity. Delta said its 2Q2017 results are outpacing the growth rate, with the industry appearing to be on track to return to the historical correlation between domestic revenue and GDP. The carrier referred to a "significant" opportunity to improve business fares to historical levels, referring to a double-digit improvement from 2016 lows. Leisure demand and yields remain solid moving into the peak season. [more - original PR]