Delta Air Lines deploys CLEAR biometrics at New York JFK terminal 4

Delta Air Lines announced (19-Nov-2018) passengers may now utilise the CLEAR biometric identity verification platform at New York John F Kennedy International Airport terminal 4. CLEAR also operates at New York JFK terminal 2, in Delta Sky Clubs at New York JFK and New York LaGuardia, and terminals C and D at New York LaGuardia. 24 of the busiest airports served by Delta feature CLEAR. CLEAR is the only US biometric identity verification platform to use fingerprint and iris ID technology to speed up the document check portion of the US TSA security process. Additionally, US based SkyMiles members may receive exclusive pricing on CLEAR membership and US based Diamond Medallion Members may receive free memberships. Delta Sky Club members with CLEAR or enrolled in Delta Biometrics and holding a Delta Sky Club membership, may use their fingerprints to enter any Delta Sky Club in the US. [more - original PR]