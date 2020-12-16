Become a CAPA Member
Delta Air Lines conducts first COVID tested flight to Amsterdam

Delta Air Lines announced (15-Dec-2020) passengers with essential travel needs are now able to travel on Atlanta-Amsterdam service without mandatory quarantine upon arrival. The carrier conducted the first of two COVID-19 tested services in Dec-2020 and will be conducting further tested services from Atlanta to Rome from 19-Dec-2020. Trial programmes on these services are available to all citizens who have permission to travel to the Netherlands or Italy for essential reasons. [more - original PR]

