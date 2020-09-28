Delta Air Lines closes private offering with SkyMiles IP

Delta Air Lines and SkyMiles IP announced (25-Sep-2020) the completion of its previously announced private offering of an aggregate of USD2.5 billion principal amount of 4.500% senior secured notes due 2025 and an aggregate of USD3.5 billion principal amount of 4.750% senior secured notes due 2028. The notes are guaranteed by SkyMiles Holdings, SkyMiles IP Holdings and SkyMiles IP Finance, each of which are newly formed companies with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands. [more - original PR]