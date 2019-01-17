Delta Air Lines CEO expects top line growth of 5% in 2019

Delta Air Lines CEO and director Edward H Bastian said (15-Jan-2019) fuel prices "now sit almost exactly where they were a year ago", adding it was "where we thought they would be". Mr Bastian noted the expected fuel prices and "strong" non fuel unit cost control "should position us well for cost stability in the new year". He also said the airline is expecting a "modest" reduction in global economic growth rates in 2019, due to top line growth of 8% in 2018. Top line growth for 2019 is expected to be 5%. [more - original PR]