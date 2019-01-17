Delta Air Lines CEO: Disparity between corporate travel and leisure travel at 'all time low'

Delta Air Lines CEO and director Edward H Bastian said (15-Jan-2019) disparity between the higher end of corporate travel and the lower end of leisure travel is at an "all time low". Mr Hauenstein said the industry is still "far off the peaks that occurred many, many years back", despite returning to 2016 levels. Regarding premium products, he said the airline is "more than confident" that all new products and services will "offset weakness in demand" if there was a "tick down in demand". [more - original PR]