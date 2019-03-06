Delta Air Lines CEO: Airline 'off to a good start in 2019'

Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian stated (05-Mar-2019) the airline is "off to a good start in 2019". Mr Bastian noted the first two months of 2019 were mostly in accordance with expectations, despite fuel prices "moving around a bit". The airline expects to record its fifth year with profits of USD5 billion or more and plans to return to margin expansion. Mr Bastian said the airline had "good success" with the sale of premium products, recording an increase of 10%. Non fuel cost growth is expected to be below 2%. [more - original PR]