14-Dec-2021 8:51 AM
Delta Air Lines announces USD1.2bn investment in Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM
Delta Air Lines announced (13-Dec-2021) commitments to invest USD1.2 billion in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM to support post-pandemic operations. Delta will complete the investment into the airlines as they each emerge from restructuring or recapitalisation processes. Delta is targeting equity stakes of 20% in Aeromexico and 10% in LATAM, in addition to maintaining its 49% equity stake in Virgin Atlantic. [more - original PR]