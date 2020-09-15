Delta Air Lines and SkyMiles propose USD6.5bn private offering and term loan facility

Delta Air Lines announced (14-Sep-2020) both it and newly formed Cayman Islands' company SkyMiles IP Ltd plan to commence a private offering of senior secured notes and a senior secured term loan facility for an aggregate principal amount of USD6.5 billion, subject to market and other conditions. Delta and SkyMiles will secure the notes and new credit facility on a pari passu senior basis by a first priority security interest in Delta's SkyMiles programme, including Delta's rights under certain related agreements, its intellectual property and other collateral related to the SkyMiles programme. SkyMiles will deposit a portion of the proceeds from the offering in a reserve account, before lending the remainder to Delta, which will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to bolster its liquidity position. [more - original PR]