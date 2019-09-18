Delta Air Lines and NWABF to launch feasibility study into biofuel production facility

Delta Air Lines announced (17-Sep-2019) it is partnering with Northwest Advanced Bio-fuels (NWABF) and investing USD2 million to study the feasibility of a biofuel production facility to provide sustainable aviation fuel and other products. The fuel is expected to be produced in a facility located in Washington, to be used by Delta at its bases in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. NWABF would use wood residue deposits and wood slash from forest floors to create the biofuel. The feasibility study is expected to be complete by mid 2020, with NWABF planning to delivery its first load of fuel by the end of 2023. Delta SVP of fuel management Graeme Burnett noted this project could "provide approximately 10% of Delta's annual jet fuel consumption in the West Coast region and, if successful, could become the blueprint for future projects to support Delta's goal to further reduce its carbon footprint". [more - original PR]