23-Jun-2021 4:40 AM
Delta Air Lines and Kenya Airways expand codeshare agreement
Delta Air Lines and Kenya Airways expanded (22-Jun-2021) a codeshare agreement to increase Delta's choice of destinations in Africa and extend Kenya Airways' reach in North America via New York JFK. The agreement enhances the carrier's existing codeshare network, offering travel to a total of 39 cities across Africa, the US and Canada. Further details include:
- Delta customers flying nonstop from New York JFK to Accra can connect with Delta marketed codeshare flights to Monrovia and Freetown operated by Kenya Airways;
- From New York JFK, Kenya Airways has placed its code on Delta's services to Washington DC and Indianapolis;
- Frequent flyers can earn and redeem miles on both carriers, with Elite Plus travellers also able to benefit from SkyPriority services. [more - original PR]