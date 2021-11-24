Delta Air Lines and ITA Airways apply to commence codeshare operations
Delta Air Lines and Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) applied (19-Nov-2021) to the US Department of Transportation to commence reciprocal codeshare services between the US, Italy and beyond to third countries. Delta requested authorisation to display ITA's 'AZ' code on services between any points behind the US, via the US and intermediate points, to any points in the EU and beyond. ITA has requested authorisation to display Delta's 'DL' code on services between any points behind the EU, via the EU and intermediate points, to any points in the US and beyond. Additionally, Delta requested an amendment of its blanket worldwide third country codeshare exemption authority. This would permit the carrier to operate codeshare services on flights operated by ITA to points neither in open skies countries nor listed in Delta's certificate or exemption authorities. Prior to Alitalia's cessation, Delta and Alitalia had a codeshare agreement in place in which the carriers displayed each other's designator codes, respectively. [more - original PR]