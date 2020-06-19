Become a CAPA Member
Delta Air Lines Air Lines launches programme to test employees for COVID-19

Delta Air Lines implemented (18-Jun-2020) the following additional measures to protect employees and passengers against COVID-19:

  • Mandatory face masks for passengers and employees since May-2020, with passengers now also risking their future flight privileges if they refuse to comply;
  • Extended booking caps on 60% of seats in the Main Cabin and 50% in First Class until 30-Sep-2020;
  • Provision of care kits to passengers arriving at Delta check in without a face mask, which includes hand sanitiser and a mask;
  • Launched programme to test employees for COVID-19, in addition to temperature checks for all employees when they arrive at work. [more - original PR]

