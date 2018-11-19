Become a CAPA Member
19-Nov-2018

Delta Air Lines agrees to reduce A350-900 purchase commitment with Airbus

Delta Air Lines agreed (16-Nov-2018) to reduce its A350-900 purchase commitment with Airbus from 25 aircraft to 15 aircraft, deferring its order for the other 10 aircraft until 2025/2026. Airbus will grant Delta certain flexibility rights for the deferred 10 aircraft, including the ability to convert the order to A330-900s. Delta now operates 11 A350-900 aircraft and expects to receive two in 2019 and another two in 2020. Delta Air Lines senior EVP and COO Gil West noted the A350 has been a "great success" for Delta, adding a fleet of 15 is the "right current fit" for the airline. Additionally, the airline plans to retire its Boeing 767-300ER fleet in the years ahead as the aircraft finish their serviceable life cycle. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II

