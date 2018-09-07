Delta Air Lines achieves operational records for summer 2018, handling 60m pax

Delta Air Lines reported (06-Sep-2018) it transported nearly 60 million passengers between 24-May-2018 and 03-Sep-2018, with 662,000 passengers travelling on 26-Jul-2018. The carrier set new records in passengers carried, services flown, destinations served and irregular operation days handled for the summer period during 2018. Delta flew approximately 80 more peak day departures compared to 2017. Additionally, nine of Delta's 10 busiest passenger days occurred in summer 2018. The carrier also achieved a higher completion factor year-on-year, an on-time performance approximately equivalent to 2017 and a drop in misconnected passengers. Delta Cargo also noted its highest weekly volume in the domestic mail segment and produced a single flight revenue record. [more - original PR]

