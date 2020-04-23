Become a CAPA Member
23-Apr-2020 8:10 AM

Delta Air Lines accelerating fleet modernisation programme

Delta Air Lines chief sustainability officer (CSO) Gareth Joyce reported (22-Apr-2020) the carrier is accelerating the retirement of many less efficient aircraft already parked during the pandemic, considering sustainable aviation fuels and supporting future aircraft propulsion technology. He noted that as the carrier is unable to rely on limited carbon offset markets, it is also evaluating new projects that while remove carbon whilst benefitting communities. [more - original PR]

