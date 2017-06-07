Delta and Aeromexico launch cargo joint cooperation agreement

Delta Cargo and Aeromexico Cargo announced (06-Jun-2017) a cargo joint cooperation agreement to enable customers to work with either carrier to transport cargo across their air network and joint trucking options. The carriers will implement joint sales and marketing initiatives in Mexico and the US and plan to integrate technologies and create a seamless experience for customers. The airlines co-located warehouses in Mexico, Boston, Chicago, New York JFK, Miami and San Francisco with Detroit and Orlando to follow in summer 2017. [more - original PR]