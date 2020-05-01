Deloitte: Virgin Australia makes US chapter 15 bankruptcy filing

Deloitte, via its official website, reported (29-Apr-2020) Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (Administrators Appointed) and certain of its affiliates filed petitions pursuant to chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code or recognition by the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York of their voluntary administration proceedings in Australia under the supervision of the Federal Court of Australia. Virgin Australia requested joint administration of its chapter 15 proceedings. Virgin Australia filed the chapter 15 cases to protect ongoing global operations, and to ensure fairness to all creditors and stakeholders, by preventing commencement of competing proceedings in other jurisdictions. Chapter 15 bankruptcy proceedings allows cooperation between US courts and foreign courts, as well as foreign authorities, in cross-border insolvency cases.

