25-Oct-2021 1:35 PM
Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport pax declines 44% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (22-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport for Sep-2021:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, -43.5% compared to Sep-2019;
- Domestic: 2.8 million, -34.7%;
- International: 461,495, -68.7%;
- Cargo: 79,017 tonnes, -3.9%;
- Domestic: 28,685 tonnes, -5.2%;
- International: 50,332 tonnes, -3.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 26,772, -30.0%;
- Domestic: 22,219, -22.5%;
- International: 4553, -52.4%. [more - original PR]