Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Oct-2021 1:35 PM

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport pax declines 44% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (22-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport for Sep-2021:

  • Passengers: 3.2 million, -43.5% compared to Sep-2019;
    • Domestic: 2.8 million, -34.7%;
    • International: 461,495, -68.7%;
  • Cargo: 79,017 tonnes, -3.9%;
    • Domestic: 28,685 tonnes, -5.2%;
    • International: 50,332 tonnes, -3.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 26,772, -30.0%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More