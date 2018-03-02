2-Mar-2018 12:34 PM
Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport reports 5.8m pax in Jan-2018, highest January pax since 2007
Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport reported (01-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 5.8 million, +12.6% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 4.2 million, +13.0%;
- International: 1.6 million, +11.5%;
- Cargo: 77,412 tonnes, +9.5%;
- Domestic: 25,183 tonnes, +3.7%;
- International: 52,229 tonnes, +12.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 37,914, +12.8%;
- Domestic: 28,317, +13.9%;
- International: 9597, +9.9%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 59th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2007. [more - original PR]