'Defiant' Qatar Airways announces 16 new destinations for 2018/2019
Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker again criticised (07-Mar-2018) the "illegal blockade on Qatar" while noting the continued expansion during the blockade. Mr Al Baker stated the carrier "continued its march ahead. We kept our country supplied and we became prouder as a nation". Mr Al Baker added: "We are more independent than we were nine months ago. We are very defiant, and Qatar Airways will keep on expanding and keep on raising the flag for my country all over the globe". Mr Al Baker also confirmed 16 new destinations for 2018/2019, including the announcement that Qatar Airways will be the first Gulf carrier to begin direct service to Luxembourg. Other new destinations include London Gatwick, Cardiff, Lisbon, Tallinn, Valletta, Cebu, Davao, Langkawi, Da Nang, Bodrum, Antalya, Hatay, Mykonos, Thessaloniki and Málaga. In addition, Warsaw, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Prague and Kiev frequency will increase to twice daily, while Madrid, Barcelona and Maldives frequency will increase to three times daily. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]