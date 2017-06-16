Deloitte: Global aerospace revenue grew 2.4% in 2016

Deloitte released (15-Jun-2017) its global aerospace and defence report for 2017. Key highlights include:

Sector revenues: USD674.4 billion, +2.4% year-on-year; The top 100 companies analysed added USD15.7 billion in revenues, with growth primarily driven by the European commercial and US defence subsectors;

Revenue growth by segment: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) grew USD3.4 billion; Electronics segments grew USD3.7 billion;

Commercial aerospace subsector: Aircraft deliveries of 1436. Deliveries were strong in Europe (+8.3), whereas the US experienced a marginal decline (-1.8%). [more - original PR]

