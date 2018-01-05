Loading
5-Jan-2018 7:54 AM

IAG pax up 9% to 7.7m with 80.8% load factor in Dec-2017; 104.8m pax in 2017

IAG reported (05-Jan-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 7.7 million, +8.6% year-on-year;
    • Passenger load factor: 80.8%, +1.6ppts;
      • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 81.2%, +0.8ppts;
      • Europe: 77.2%, +1.0ppt;
      • North America: 80.3%, +0.6ppts;
      • Latin America and Caribbean: 83.7%, +2.2ppts;
      • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 83.2%, +4.6ppts;
      • Asia Pacific: 82.3%, +1.6ppts;
    • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +0.8%.
    • Group premium traffic: +4.0%;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 104.8 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
      • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 24.4 million, +7.2%;
      • Europe: 56.2 million, +3.1%;
      • North America: 11.3 million, +3.0%;
      • Latin America and Caribbean: 4.9 million, +2.4%;
      • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 5.9 million, +6.0%;
      • Asia Pacific: 2.3 million, +2.7%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.6%, +1.0ppt;
      • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 83.2%, +1.9ppts;
      • Europe: 82.0%, +2.1ppts;
      • North America: 82.3%, -0.7ppts;
      • Latin America and Caribbean: 84.0%, +0.9ppts;
      • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 80.8%, +1.3ppts;
      • Asia Pacific: 84.6%, +2.1ppts;
      • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +5.6%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More