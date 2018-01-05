IAG pax up 9% to 7.7m with 80.8% load factor in Dec-2017; 104.8m pax in 2017

IAG reported (05-Jan-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 7.7 million, +8.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 1.8 million, +14.9%;
- Europe: 3.9 million, +7.9%;
- North America: 853,000, +2.0%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 413,000, +7.0%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 519,000, +8.1%;
- Asia Pacific: 171,000, -0.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.8%, +1.6ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 81.2%, +0.8ppts;
- Europe: 77.2%, +1.0ppt;
- North America: 80.3%, +0.6ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 83.7%, +2.2ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 83.2%, +4.6ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 82.3%, +1.6ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +0.8%.
- Group premium traffic: +4.0%;
- 12 months ended Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 104.8 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 24.4 million, +7.2%;
- Europe: 56.2 million, +3.1%;
- North America: 11.3 million, +3.0%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 4.9 million, +2.4%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 5.9 million, +6.0%;
- Asia Pacific: 2.3 million, +2.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.6%, +1.0ppt;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 83.2%, +1.9ppts;
- Europe: 82.0%, +2.1ppts;
- North America: 82.3%, -0.7ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 84.0%, +0.9ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 80.8%, +1.3ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 84.6%, +2.1ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +5.6%. [more - original PR]
