5-May-2020 8:28 AM
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada commences phased return to work and resumption of activities
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) commenced (04-May-2020) a phased return to work for personnel and a limited resumption of activities, following the temporary suspension of manufacturing operations from 20-Mar-2020 due to coronavirus. In phase one, approximately 100 DHC personnel have returned to work and resumed pre-flight activities and preparation for the delivery of Dash 8-400 aircraft. [more - original PR]