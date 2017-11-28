Darwin Airline files for insolvency, to restructure as ACMI operator and maintenance provider

Darwin Airline (Adria Airways Switzerland) filed (27-Nov-2017) for insolvency. The carrier said after commencing a "promising restructuring process under new ownership", it "encountered several unfavourable market impacts". Darwin Airline stated it has "been challenged with the termination of all business contracts by Alitalia", while the unexpected insolvency of airberlin "lead [sic] to significant negative impacts such as bad debt, loss of existing business and future business opportunities". Darwin Airline "has developed a solution in order to save as many work positions as possible", including:

Continue to operate under the existing AOC "for the time being";

Move to become a crew service provider (ACMI operator);

Offer maintenance for own aircraft and third parties.

Darwin said the new organisational structure will require between 100 and 120 employees. [more - original PR]