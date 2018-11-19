Dart Group remains unclear on medium term demand, cites cost pressures, UK economic outlook

Dart Group reported (15-Nov-2018) significant cost pressures such as fuel and other operating charges, as well as investments in product and operations, are "emerging headwinds" looking ahead. The group also cited the overall "uncertain" UK economic outlook "particularly related to Brexit", which when coupled with its cost pressures, means "we remain unclear how demand will develop in the medium term". Dart's strategy "however" remains consistent for the long term, as it seeks to grow its flight only and package holiday products. It noted the outlook remains "bright" for the long term and it continues to have confidence in both its leisure travel and distribution and logistics businesses, on the assumption the UK secures a "pragmatic and balanced Brexit agreement" with the EU. [more - original PR]