12-Jul-2019 11:08 AM

Dart Group operating profit up 61% in FY2019, Jet2 pax jump 24%

Dart Group Plc reported (11-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2019:

  • Revenue: GBP3143 million, +32% year-on-year;
    • Leisure travel: GBP2964 million, +34%;
  • Operating profit: GBP203.4 million, +61%;
    • Leisure travel: GBP199.1 million, +63%;
  • EBITDA: GBP337.2 million, +42%;
    • Leisure travel: GBP330.1 million, +43%;
  • Net profit: GBP145.6 million, +36%;
  • Jet2.com:
    • Passengers: 12.8 million, +24%;
    • Capacity (seats): 13.8 million, +23%;
    • Load factor: 92.8%, +0.6ppt. [more - original PR]

